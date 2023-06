GLENCOE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Payne County say a 70-year-old woman has died following a crash.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 108 and Yost Rd., just south of Glencoe.

Investigators say 70-year-old Shirley Austell was stopped at a stop sign westbound on Yost when she rolled forward into the path of oncoming traffic.

Austrell’s Saturn Ion was hit by a Subaru Crosstrek.

Sadly, Austrell was pronounced dead at the scene.