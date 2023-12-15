OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 19 cadets are expected to graduate from the 72nd Academy on December 15.

“We are proud of these cadets and all they have accomplished during the 20 weeks of the 72nd Academy,” said OHP Chief, Colonel Pat Mays. “The skills they learned during the academy will serve them well as they assist motorists and work crashes on our state’s roadways.”

The 72nd Academy began July 26 and the cadets underwent 20 weeks of intense training that included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid, and Spanish. They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction, and physical fitness, according to OHP.

Graduating cadets next enter the field training phase. They will ride with another Trooper for 13 weeks before working the roads on their own. The 19 cadets are assigned to troops all across the state.

The graduation ceremony is set to be held at the Del City High School Performing Arts Center, in Del City.

Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner, Todd Fenimore, will deliver the keynote address. The ceremony will be live streamed on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook page for anyone interested in watching.