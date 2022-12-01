CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead following a crash in Creek County.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, emergency crews were called to a crash along eastbound Turner Turnpike, near Depew.

Investigators say a Tulsa woman was driving a 2005 Infiniti G35 eastbound on the Turner Turnpike.

According to the accident report, the driver made an unsafe lane change and then attempted to make a U-turn into westbound traffic when the vehicle was hit by a tractor trailer.

The driver was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition, but one of her passengers, 74-year-old Betty Turner, was pronounced dead.