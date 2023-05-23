BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a deadly crash in Bryan County is under investigation.

Around 6 p.m. on May 22, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-70 at Leavenworth Trail, just east of Mead.

Investigators say a 2013 Ford F150 was heading eastbound on US-70 as 74-year-old Patsy Brown was driving a 2000 Dodge Caravan northbound.

According to the accident report, Brown’s vehicle was hit after pulling out in front of the truck from a stop sign.

Brown was rushed to a Durant hospital where she died.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.