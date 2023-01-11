LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old Oklahoma man.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 10, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-271 and Sunset Ln, near Spiro.

Investigators say 76-year-old Bobbie Fisk was driving a 1999 Chevy Silverado when he turned westbound in the eastbound lane of US-271.

At that point, officials say Fisk drove straight into a 2022 Kia K5.

Fisk was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Kia was rushed to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.