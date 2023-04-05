OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Okmulgee County.

Around 1:40 p.m. on April 4, troopers were called to a crash along US-75 and Celia Berryhill Rd. in Okmulgee County.

Investigators say 81-year-old Eddie Screechowl was driving a 2003 Chevy pickup northbound on US-75 when it crossed the center median.

The truck hit an embankment, crossed the cable barrier, and continued northbound.

At that point, it entered the southbound lanes and was hit by a semi-truck.

Screechowl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.