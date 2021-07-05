OHP: 84-year-old man drowns at Fort Gibson Lake

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are investigating after an 84-year-old Oklahoma man drowned in a local lake.

On Sunday morning, emergency crews were called to a possible drowning at Hickory Creek Cove on Fort Gibson Lake.

Investigators say 84-year-old Ernie Lemon told his family that he was going to swim to the boat dock to retrieve a paddle boat.

However, officials say Fort Gibson Lake was around 16-feet above normal and the walkway to the boat dock was underwater.

Authorities estimate that Lemon went underwater sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on July 4.

Lemon’s body was found at the end of the walkway in approximately 10-feet of water using side scan sonar.

The Cherokee Nation Marshall Dive Team was able to recover his body around 6:45 p.m.