SLAUGHTERVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an 89-year-old Oklahoma man has died following a crash in Cleveland County.

Shortly before 12 p.m. on March 12, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-77 and Slaughterville Rd. in Slaughterville.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 2022 Nissan Rogue slowed down due to an emergency vehicle and was hit from behind by a 2006 Can-Am Spyder.

The driver of the Spyder, 89-year-old Jack Newland, was flown to OU Medical Center with various injuries.

Sadly, he died the next day.

Investigators say inattention was to blame for the crash.