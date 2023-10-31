Update: 4:22 p.m. 10.31.2023

I-4o westbound at Robinson re-opens after wreck.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an accident on I-40 is affecting traffic.

Officials say the incident caused an oil spill which has closed all lanes on I-40 westbound at Robinson. Traffic is being diverted at the Dallas Junction.

“Traffic is being diverted to southbound I-35. The southbound I-235 ramp to westbound I-40 and the westbound I-40 on-ramp from Martin Luther King Ave. are also closed. Drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route.” said the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Visit KFOR’s Live Traffic Map for updates.