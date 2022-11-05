ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 6-year-old has drowned due to floodwaters in the Adair County area.

Officials say a vehicle was traveling north on County Road 4643 on Friday when the car attempted to cross a flooded low water bridge.

The car was carried away into the water. There were three children in the vehicle ages 14, 9 and 6.

The 14-year-old and 9-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released. The 6-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by Adair County EMS.

The driver of the vehicle has not been located.