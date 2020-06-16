OHP: Alcohol a factor in deadly Grady County crash

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says alcohol played a role in a deadly crash in Grady County this week.

It happened on Monday, just after 11:30 p.m., on private property on County Road 1160, near Minco.

According to a trooper’s report, a Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound on the county road when the driver departed the roadway to the south, overcorrecting and entering into a broad slide.

The vehicle departed the roadway to the north, striking an electrical utility box and coming to a rest.

The report states the 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition. An odor of alcohol was detected on the driver.

A passenger in the vehicle, 36-year-old Rickey Thierry Jr., of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was due to “ability impaired,” OHP says.