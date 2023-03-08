Update @ 9:39 pm: OHP says that both Koda Underwood and Trinity Underwood have both been found and are safe. The suspect is still outstanding according to OHP officials. No further details have been released.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for an 11-month old and an 11-year-old.

According to OHP, both children were allegedly taken by Gary Underwood, known to be armed and violent.

OHP says the Gary Underwood is driving a maroon Monte Carlo or blue 1998 Chevy Pickup.

Vehicle Tag: CN26572

Vehicle description: 1998 Chevrolet Single cab or an older model Monte Carlo

If seen call 911.