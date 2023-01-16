KINGSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert has been issued by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for 14-year-old Abby Carter.

14-year-old Abby Carter. Image courtesy OHP.

According to OHP, Carter was last seen on January 16 in Kingston, Oklahoma, wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a back pack. She’s 5′ 01″ and weighs 130 lbs. She also has blonde hair and green eyes.

OHP says the suspect is 43-year-old Amy Payne. Payne is 5′ 04″ and weighs 150 lbs.

43-year-old Amy Payne. Image courtesy OHP.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is unable to provide a description of the vehicle at this time.

If seen, call 9-1-1.