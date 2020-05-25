OHP: ATV accident at Keystone Lake leaves one dead

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after an ATV accident at Keystone Lake over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., on Keystone Lake at Motorcycle Island in Pawnee County.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Manuel Gomez, 37, of Broken Arrow, was driving an ATV eastbound on a trail at Motorcycle Island when he struck a rock and overturned. The ATV landed on its top in four feet of water.

Gomez and his 32-year-old passenger were pulled from the water by bystanders.

Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger was not injured.

The cause of the crash and Gomez’s condition at the time of the incident are unknown, OHP says.