OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people were killed in a crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 p.m. on April 20, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-240 and May Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say a 2010 Dodge Journey was heading westbound on I-240 when it blew a rear tire, causing the vehicle to lose control and hit a 2002 Cadillac Escalade.

The Escalade left the roadway, rolled, and came to rest after hitting a pole.

Officials say the driver of the Escalade, 39-year-old Ronnie Frair, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

A passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Lisa Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5-year-old child was the only survivor in the Escalade. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition with arm and leg injuries.

The driver of the Journey, along with three children passengers, were not injured in the wreck.