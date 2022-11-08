CHOUTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating an accident involving a school bus in Mayes County.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Nov. 7, emergency crews were called to a crash along S. 425 Rd., west of Chouteau.

Investigators say a 2023 Freightliner school bus was traveling along the roadway when it suddenly left the roadway and hit a culvert.

According to the accident report, there were eight children and the bus driver on board at the time of the crash.

One child and the bus driver suffered minor injuries.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.