OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers confirm they caught hundreds driving while distracted in a statewide crackdown.

OHP says it ticketed more than 120 people from Jan. 15th – 21st, while 874 received only warnings.

The latest campaign was conducted in Choctaw in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees. A distracted driver hit and killed Dees six years ago this month.

A law enforcement official pulling over a suspect.

Every year in January, Oklahoma Highway Patrol chooses to emphasize distracted driving awareness in honor of Trooper Dees.