OHP cracking down on distracted driving

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are cracking down on distracted driving in Oklahoma.

OHP is teaming up with other law enforcement agencies on an enforcement campaign.

The latest campaign was conducted in Choctaw in honor of Trooper Nicholas Dees. A distracted driver hit and killed Dees six years ago this month.

Photo goes with story
A law enforcement official pulling over a suspect.

Five people were killed in distracted driving crashes in Oklahoma County in 2021, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office officials.

“You wouldn’t have to look very far to find families that have been affected specifically when someone who is distracted driving, a great bodily injury crash or fatality,” said Trooper Eric Foster, Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers are also looking for those driving inattentively, including eating while behind the wheel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter