WELEETKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma teenager was killed after being hit by a pickup truck in Okfuskee County.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, emergency crews were called to an accident along N. Choctaw Ave., just north of Weleetka.

Investigators say a 16-year-old male from Weleetka was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Officials say the it is unclear exactly what happened, how the teen was hit, and who was driving the pickup truck.

The case remains under investigation.