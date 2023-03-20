SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Konawa woman.

Around 9:45 a.m. on March 19, emergency crews were called to a crash along US-377 and EW 1400 Rd., south of Seminole.

Investigators say a 2013 Nissan was heading eastbound on EW 1400 when it didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The Nissan crossed US-377 when it was hit by a 2006 Ford F150.

Officials say a passenger in the Nissan, 59-year-old Lisa Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger were injured and rushed to a hospital.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.