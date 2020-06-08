OHP: Delaware County crash claims life of woman

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a crash that claimed the life of one woman.

It happened on Sunday, around 5:45 p.m., on State Highway 85 at County Road 330, near Ketchum.

What led up to the crash is still under investigation, but officials say a car and motorcycle were involved in the incident.

The 21-year-old driver of the car sustained a head injury, but refused treatment at the scene.

OHP says the driver of the motorcycle, Naomi Warren, 58, of Ketchum, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 19-year-old passenger was not injured.

Authorities are investigating Warren’s condition at the time of the incident, and say the 21-year-old’s condition was “apparently normal.”