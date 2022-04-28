LITTLE AXE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials made an interesting discovery at an Oklahoma lake on Wednesday afternoon.

As the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Marine Enforcement team was scanning Lake Thunderbird, officials found a vehicle using side scan sonar.

At that point, OHP’s Dive Team was called in to investigate.

Officials were able to determine that the vehicle is an orange 1972 to 1975 Mercury Capri.

It was found in 14 feet of water, approximately 200 feet west of the Little Axe boat ramp in Lake Thunderbird.

Authorities say the vehicle was not a navigational hazard, and was too settled into the bottom of the lake to remove it.

As a result, it will stay where it is.