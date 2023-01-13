MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a stolen vehicle was recovered from a local lake.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team responded to Fort Gibson Lake, just north of Big Hollow Creek.

Officials say divers were able to find a stolen vehicle in about 25 feet of water on the east edge of the lake.

The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.

After pulling it from the water, it was turned over to the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.