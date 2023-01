SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Divers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to pull a stolen pickup truck from an Oklahoma river.

On Friday, OHP’s dive team responded to the south bank of the North Canadian River, near the State Hwy 102 bridge.

Divers were able to recover a 2011 black Ford F-150 from approximately five feet of water.

Officials say the truck had been reported as stolen from Shawnee.