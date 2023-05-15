YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A driver along an Oklahoma interstate has been arrested after reportedly crashing into a trooper’s patrol car.

On Sunday morning, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a Yukon police officer were working a crash along I-40, near Cimarron Rd.

Investigators say when the trooper and the officer were inside their patrol cars, they were hit from behind.

As a result of the impact, the trooper was taken to the hospital. The trooper was treated and released.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence.