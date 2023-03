BOISE CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are encouraging drivers to slow down as they continue to catch speeders across the state.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they pulled over a speeding driver in Cimarron County along US 287, just south of Boise City.

Officials say a trooper pulled over a vehicle going 108 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

The driver is facing a $440 fine.

Troopers say this should serve as a reminder to slow down and pay attention to posted speed limits.