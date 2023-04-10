PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one of its Troopers wrote a ticket for speeding and driving without a seatbelt after catching the driver on radar going 122 mph.

Images courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Trooper Tanner Hamilton caught the driver traveling 122 mph in a 75 mph zone on I-35 near Pauls Valley on Saturday.

OHP says the driver also received a ticket for no seatbelt.

“We’re seeing lots of high speeds with the weather starting to warm up,” said OHP. “Please heed the speed limit. It could not only save you money but your life or someone else’s life.”

OHP says this is just another case in a growing trend of speeders in the Sooner State.