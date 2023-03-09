BRISTOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say tiredness may have led to a deadly crash in Creek County.

Around 6:50 a.m. on March 8, emergency crews were called to a crash along eastbound I-44, west of Bristow.

Investigators say 47-year-old Adan Quinones-Acosta was driving a 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup truck when he likely fell asleep behind the wheel.

As a result, the truck hit the barrier wall and then hit the front of a semi-truck heading in the same direction. The pickup truck rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side.

Officials say Quinones-Acosta was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three other passengers in the truck were not injured, while one additional passenger was admitted to a hospital in good condition.