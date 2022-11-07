ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the body of the driver whose vehicle was caught in Adair County floodwaters Friday evening was found Monday morning around 11 miles away from where the SUV went under.

According to the report, 43-year-old Tylen Turman of Jay, Oklahoma, was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester northbound on County Road 4643 Road just after 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, when he attempted to cross a low-water bridge with water over the roadway.

The car was carried away into the water.

There were three children in the vehicle, ages 14, 9 and 6.

The 14-year-old and 9-year-old were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and released. The 6-year-old was pronounced deceased on scene by Adair County EMS.

Tylen Turman’s was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday, approximately 11 miles northwest of where the incident occurred.

No other information is available at this time.