OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are traveling on Thursday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to take it slow on the roads.

Troopers with the OHP say they have already worked numerous crashes all over the metro area that are just single-vehicle accidents.

“Drivers are traveling too fast for the road conditions and spin off the roadway. Please take it slow if you have to get out this morning,” the OHP posted on Facebook.

In addition to the accidents, officials with OHP say drivers are not dressed for the elements.

Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said that while most of the roadways are OK, drivers are simply traveling too fast for the conditions.

Also, he said once a crash occurs, troopers are noticing that drivers are prepared for the temperature inside their car. However, they are not prepared for the negative wind chills.

“If you’re stuck on the side of the road because you crash, you’ll freeze if you’re not dressed appropriately!” the OHP posted.