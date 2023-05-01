HENRYETTA, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for two missing and possibly at-risk and endangered teens.
14-year old Ivy Webster and 16-year old Brittany Brewer were last seen Monday morning at 1:22 a.m. in Henryetta.
Webster was last seen wearing a black ‘Van’s’ hoodie, blue jeans with large holes at the knee and black shoes.
Brewer was last seen wearing a black bathing suit, blue shorts with flowers and white tennis shoes.
They might be traveling in a white Chevy Avalanche with Jesse McFadden.
Call 9-1-1 if you see them.