BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Bryan County.

Around 9 p.m. on May 31, emergency crews were called to an accident along OK-91 on the Oklahoma portion of the Denison Dam.

Investigators say 38-year-old Cody Donihoo was riding a 2006 Honda CBR1 motorcycle northbound on OK-91 when it hit a van.

According to the accident report, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran into the back of a 2010 Dodge Caravan.

At that point, the motorcycle hit a guardrail before coming to rest.

Sadly, Donihoo was pronounced dead at the scene.