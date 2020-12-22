OHP facing large number of trooper retirements; announces plans for 2021 Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Right now, retirements and planned retirements are leading to a need for more Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers.

A little less than half of Troopers will be eligible to retire in the next three years.

However, the OHP is now announcing plans for its 2021 academy after securing funding – and hoping to boost those numbers.

“It’s hard to say exactly what we will be looking for – just someone who is willing to come here, go through the training and do this job,” said Lt. Shelby Humphrey.

It’s a job that Humphrey says is truly rewarding.

“There hasn’t been a lot of people who have been troopers since 1937,” he said. “It’s kind of a small group when you look at the totality of it.”

He’s hoping that number will increase – especially now.

“I think, our attrition, we do have people who choose to go other places before retirement but most of our numbers are going to be down in the next few years for planned retirements,” said Humphrey.

With that, of course, can come threats to public safety

“Well it does in regards to we need troopers out on the road to do their job and provide the services we provide and it does make it very challenging,” Humphrey said.

Applications to fill those spots through the OHP’s 2021 academy have been open for months – but the final plans are just now coming to light after the agency was able to secure funding from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma State Banking Department.

Those funds were needed after budget cuts.

The Academy will start toward the end of July.

Applicants can expect two tests – one of them – physical.

“It will be a two-part test,” said Humphrey. “It will be a 500-meter row and a mile-and-a-half run.”

Officials had to make adjustments to this year’s academy due to COVID-19.

They’re hopeful next year will be more normal – but are still ready for whatever 2021 brings.

“We just used a lot of things that we’d never done before but they did meet our standard and they’re out there and they’re at work right now,” Humphrey said.

If you’re interested in applying, visit jointheohp.com.