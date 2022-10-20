Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.

According to OHP, the car accident involved three cars going eastbound near mile marker 143.

One vehicle struck another, which pushed the second vehicle into a third. The third vehicle then left the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. There are no other reported injuries.

Officials say the cause of the collision was unsafe speed for traffic conditions.