OHP: Garvin County crash claims life of semi driver

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a semi driver was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident in Garvin County.

It happened on June 10, just after 11:30 a.m., on I-35 southbound near Wynnewood.

According to a trooper’s report, 54-year-old Peter Ndirangu, of Dallas, Texas, was traveling southbound on the interstate when he departed the roadway to the right, striking a parked semi.

The report states the parked semi was unoccupied and parked on the outside of the shoulder of the interstate due to a mechanical problem. A Ford F250, also unoccupied, was parked in front of the second semi.

Two pedestrians, ages 21 and 24, were underneath the parked semi attempting to fix a mechanical problem.

When Ndirangu’s semi collided with the parked semi, it caused the parked semi to hit the pedestrians and the Ford.

Ndirangu was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two pedestrians were admitted into hospitals in fair condition.

OHP says Ndirangu’s condition at the time of the crash and the cause of collision is under investigation.