BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to hire more than a dozen port of entry officers in the near future.

On Friday, the OHP announced that it is seeking 14 new port of entry officers.

The port of entry officers operate at and around a port of entry or weigh station to conduct inspections on commercial motor vehicles and drivers.

All applicants must be at least 21-years-old and have either a high school diploma or GED equivalent with three years experience in the transportation industry or in the field of law enforcement, or have one year of experience as a CLEET certified law enforcement officer.

Starting pay is just over $57,000 a year plus benefits.

Officials say they are hiring for positions at all four port of entry locations in the state, including Love, Sequoyah, Beckham, and Kay County. A new port of entry is being built in Bryan County as well.

To apply, visit the OHP’s website.