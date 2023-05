OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the ramp from I-240 Westbound to I-44 Southbound is shut down due to an overturned commercial motor vehicle.

I-240 WB to I-44 SB ramp closed, Image courtesy KFOR

No further details have been released at this time.

Please plan a alternate route to your final destination.

This story is developing.