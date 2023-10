OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, multiple accidents are affecting traffic Monday morning.

Officials say I-44 southbound to I-40 eastbound is closed due to an accident. The Hefner Parkway southbound from NW 122nd St. to I-40 is congested due to multiple vehicle accidents.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

