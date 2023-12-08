CHICKASHA, Okla. (KFOR) – The three people who were killed in a nine-vehicle crash in Grady County on Thursday have been identified.

On Thursday, December 7, a vehicle accident on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike closed the roadway eastbound and westbound between US-277 (mm 80) in Chickasha and US-277 (mm 53) in Elgin at mm 76.

That crash claimed the lives of 74-year-old Phillip Stephens, 77-year-old Bedford Rowland and his passenger 76-year-old Marcia Rowland.

According to OHP, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.