CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed on an icy road in Custer County.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 2, emergency crews were called to an accident along I-40, just east of Clinton.

Officials say 35-year-old Hassan A. Mousa, of Georgia, was driving a 2022 Volvo semi-truck when it crashed.

Investigators say six other vehicles, including four other semi-trucks, were also involved in the accident.

Mousa was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, the cause of the accident is under investigation.