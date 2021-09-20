OHP identifies man killed in I-35 crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified one person who was killed in an accident in Logan County on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-35, near Hwy 33, in Guthrie.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized that one person was killed in the crash.

Investigators say 24-year-old Harry Hueston was driving a 2010 Honda Civic Sport southbound on I-35 when he hit the back of a semi-truck.

Hueston, who is from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.