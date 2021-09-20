OHP identifies man killed in I-35 crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly wreck on I-35 in Guthrie

Deadly wreck on I-35 in Guthrie

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have identified one person who was killed in an accident in Logan County on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a semi-truck along I-35, near Hwy 33, in Guthrie.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized that one person was killed in the crash.

Investigators say 24-year-old Harry Hueston was driving a 2010 Honda Civic Sport southbound on I-35 when he hit the back of a semi-truck.

Hueston, who is from North Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter