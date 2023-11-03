EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in a wreck Thursday morning on I-35.

Officials say a flatbed truck moving southbound crossed the center line and struck multiple vehicles moving north around 7:55 a.m. on Thursday.

“Unit one was southbound I-35 and parted the roadway left,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It went through the cable barrier and struck the unit two, causing that vehicle to roll, and then ended up striking unit three.”

According to OHP, two people were injured and one person passed away due to the wreck.

Officials say 32-year-old Stanley Linzy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the flatbed truck was pinned for approximately 20 minutes and transported to the hospital in serious condition and the third driver was treated and released.

OHP says the cause of the collision is still under investigation.