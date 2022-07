OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Troopers are releasing more information about a deadly crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

Around 11:45 p.m. on July 7, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along eastbound I-40 near Shields Blvd.

Investigators say a 2002 Ford pickup truck was heading eastbound on I-40 when 23-year-old Rose Tolleson ran northbound across the eastbound lanes of traffic.

The truck hit Tolleson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.