OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the individuals involved in a deadly wreck earlier in the week that shut down part of I-35.

Image courtesy KFOR, I-35

Police officials say Jonathan Bristow and Brandy Wolf died when they crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car hauler. Authorities confirm that the driver of that truck was not injured.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.