OHP implementing new accountability program for troopers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many law enforcement agencies across the country look to provide more accountability for the actions of their officers, one local agency says it has come up with a new program to add transparency to the department.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is currently in the trial phase of a new accountability program. The program utilizes a point system to keep track of the daily duties of troopers.

“Our goal under this new system is to ensure that the men and women of the Patrol that work for the taxpayers make the most efficient use of their time to best serve our citizens,” said Colonel Brent Sugg, Chief of the Highway Patrol. “The program consists of more than enforcement or issuing citations, but encompasses all of the duties of the Highway Patrol, including assisting stranded motorists, collision investigations and assisting other agencies.”

Officials say the decision whether to issue a warning or a citation rests with the trooper. However, higher points are awarded for troopers that issue citations for critical violations that directly endanger the public.

Troopers can also earn points for community engagement and safety programs.

The program is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

OHP began testing the program in late August with approximately 50 troopers. Now, all members are being trained.

