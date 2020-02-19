OHP: Inattention causes I-35 crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a crash that shut down part of I-35 in Oklahoma City was caused by “inattention.”

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 4:50 a.m. on I-35 northbound at N.E. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

According to a report from OHP, the 51-year-old driver was traveling northbound on the interstate when “due to inattention,” his vehicle departed the roadway to the right.

The driver then overcorrected to the left, rolling one-half time and striking a concrete barrier dividing the northbound and southbound traffic. The barrier was knocked into the southbound lanes of travel with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

Accident reported on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to “inattention.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

