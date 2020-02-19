OHP: Inattention causes I-35 crash in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a crash that shut down part of I-35 in Oklahoma City was caused by “inattention.”

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 4:50 a.m. on I-35 northbound at N.E. 63rd St. in Oklahoma City.

According to a report from OHP, the 51-year-old driver was traveling northbound on the interstate when “due to inattention,” his vehicle departed the roadway to the right.

The driver then overcorrected to the left, rolling one-half time and striking a concrete barrier dividing the northbound and southbound traffic. The barrier was knocked into the southbound lanes of travel with the vehicle coming to a rest on its top.

Accident reported on I-35 in Oklahoma City
Accident reported on I-35 in Oklahoma City

OHP says the cause of the crash was due to “inattention.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter