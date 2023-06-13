Update @ 10:02 p.m. – OHP has confirmed that roads are now clear, and it is now a 2 vehicle collision, with one person sent to the hospital. No further information has been released at this time.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed it is working a vehicle accident with injuries at I-40 Eastbound exit ramp & Air Depot.

Police officials say the far left lanes on I-40 is shut down for about a mile.

No further information has been released.

KFOR has a crew on the scene.

This story is developing.