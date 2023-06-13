Update @ 10:02 p.m. – OHP has confirmed that roads are now clear, and it is now a 2 vehicle collision, with one person sent to the hospital. No further information has been released at this time.

Original Story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed it is working a vehicle accident with injuries at I-40 Eastbound exit ramp & Air Depot.

Police officials say the far left lanes on I-40 is shut down for about a mile.

No further information has been released.

KFOR has a crew on the scene.

This story is developing.