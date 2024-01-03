DEWEY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly auto-pedestrian hit-and-run in Dewey on New Year’s Day.

The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit says the body of 52-year-old Kerry Thornton was found by a passerby on Portland Ave. (9th Street), just east of Backroads Bar in Dewey.

Investigators believe the incident happened sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on January 1.

There was no evidence left at the scene other than the victim’s personal belongings.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop B headquarters at 918-627-0400.