TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they are thankful this situation wasn’t worse, after Trooper Russell Callicoat #296 was hit by a car while parked on the WB shoulder of I-44 near Yale in Tulsa, OK.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook

Police officials say last night just before 11 p.m. a driver left the roadway and struck the troopers vehicle.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook

Authorities say Trooper Callicoat was admitted to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol Facebook

OHP is investigating the cause of the crash.