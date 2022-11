OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a body in the road near I-40 and Council Rd.

Investigators say a driver called 911 to report that they ran over a body.

At this point, no other details have been released.